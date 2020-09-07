Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed matters pertaining to security of the country, said a statement issued by media office of the President.

During the meeting, the President said that Pakistan was proud of its Armed Forces, which have overcome internal and external challenges faced by the country, it said.

The president also said that the Armed Forces of the country had always exhibited unprecedented courage and professionalism and had foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He paid homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for defence of the country in the September 1965 War.