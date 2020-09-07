Share:

SUKKUR/DADU/MIRPURKHAS - Different events were organised in Sukkur city on Sunday in order to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces who laid down their lives in 1965 war against India.

In this connection, Sukkur Small Traders/Grain Merchants Association took out a rally from Anaj Bazaar up to Clock Tower roundabout under the leadership of Association President Haji Muhammad Javed Memon, which was also participated by other office-bearers and members of the Association.

During the march, the participants kept raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, ‘We salute the Martyrs of Pakistan’s Armed Forces’ and others.

Similarly, members and office-bearers of the Pak Army Lovers, Sindh also took out a rally from Madressa Jamia Faiz-ul-Uloom Bunder road up to Workshop Road under the leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan Central Vice President Sahibzada Syed Hamid Mehmood Faizi and Chairman of Milad-e-Mustafa Committee and organiser of Pak Army Lovers, Sindh Ghayasuddin Qadri.

A large number of people, including Ulema and students, participated in the rally, who raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Army Zindabad and others Likewise, the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), All Sukkur Small Traders & Cottage Industry and other organisations also organised programmes in connection with the day.

Speakers at these events paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan’s armed forces, and saluted those presently fighting against the enemy on country’s frontiers. They were particularly appreciative of forces’ sacrifices in war against terror and their role during natural disasters.

Rally in Hyderabad to

commemorate Defence Day

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Sunday organised a rally to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan.Speaking on the occasion, HMC Administrator Anees Ahmed Dasti paid glowing tributes to the personnel of armed forces for sacrificing their lives for the defence of the country.

He expressed the resolve that the entire nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army, Navy and Air Force for the defence of the country, if the need arose.

Dasti further said that September 6 reminded the nation of heroic acts of country’s forces during the 1965 war.

Events held in Mirpurkhas to mark country’s Defence Day:

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Salamat Memon went to martyrs’ graveyard here at Satellite Town on Sunday and offered Fateha for the personnel of Pak Army who laid down their lives while fighting against country’s enemies.

Meanwhile, members of the Dastgeri Welfare Association also visited martyrs’ graveyard where they shower flowers on the graves of Pak Army’s dead and offered Fateha.

Indian flag burnt: Hundreds of people gathered near Mirpurkhas’s bus terminal on Sunday, burnt the Indian flag and raised slogans against the country.

Likewise, people also burnt Indian flag near Shahbaz School in Lalchandabad and at Makka Masjid Chowk.

They raised slogans in support of Pak Army on the occasion for giving sacrifices for the motherland.