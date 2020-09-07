PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) said yesterday announced to hold one of its biggest demonstrations on Dalazak Road and a Khatam-e-Nabuwat Conference on September 7.
Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, JUI-F provincial amir Maulana Attaur Rehman said that JUI-F supporters from all KP districts including merged areas would participate in the conference. Accompanied by former provincial ministers Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Amanullah Haqqani and other party leaders, Attaur Rehman said that workers and leaders from all other political parties would also participate in the event to extend solidarity and support to the cause of Khatam-e-Nabuwat.