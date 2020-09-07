Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) said yesterday an­nounced to hold one of its biggest demonstra­tions on Dalazak Road and a Khatam-e-Nabu­wat Conference on Sep­tember 7.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, JUI-F provin­cial amir Maulana At­taur Rehman said that JUI-F supporters from all KP districts includ­ing merged areas would participate in the con­ference. Accompanied by former provincial minis­ters Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Amanullah Haqqani and other party lead­ers, Attaur Rehman said that workers and lead­ers from all other polit­ical parties would also participate in the event to extend solidarity and support to the cause of Khatam-e-Nabuwat.