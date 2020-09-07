King Salman, Trump review G20 work, discuss Mideast peace

Share:

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman made a phone call to US President Donald Trump late Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, they discussed the work of the G20 under the Saudi presidency and the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also reviewed the most prominent policies that have been agreed upon to reduce the negative aspects of the pandemic on people and the global economy.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed that Saudi Arabia's G20 Presidency will continue to support and coordinate the group's efforts to confront the effects of COVID-19 on the human and economic levels.

On the situation in the region, King Salman expressed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the efforts made by the United States to establish peace, affirming the Kingdom's keenness to reach a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring peace, which is the main starting point for the Kingdom's efforts and the Arab Peace Initiative.