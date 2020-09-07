Share:

A three-member Chinese trade delegation headed by Gao Bao Jun visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & industry on Monday and met the Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Gao Bao Jun said that that there are investment opportunities in Pakistan in the telecom, energy and processed food sectors.

He said that there is a need to work on the potential in the field of clean drinking water in Pakistan. The need for clean drinking water is a big part of life and its scarcity causes many diseases which further aggravate the problem in hospitals. He called for investment in the clean water sector.

The delegation also took round of the chamber and showed keen interest in LCCI СOne Window Smart ServicesТ established to facilitate members.

The LCCI Vice President thanked the Chinese delegation for investing in the food sector in Pakistan and hoped that more Chinese companies would invest in Pakistan. Senior members of Lahore Chamber were also present on the occasion.