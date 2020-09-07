ISLAMABAD - Pakistani leaders have appreciated ‘Iron Brother’ China for giving remarkable support to their country for fighting the locust amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gwadar Pro quoting top Pakistani leaders stated that China had always helped Pakistan as a big brother at all times of need. “Even at times when we are relaxed and not facing crisis, China remains just a call away. We are like brothers who can never be separated. Especially at the time when they were fighting Covid-19, their support was even more significant,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
He maintained that his recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi was a regular interaction between the two trusted friends.
“I thanked him for everything China is doing for us. Both the countries will go on forever as partners and brothers. As the locust is coming under control, China’s help stands tall,” he acknowledged.
Recently, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), a state-owned Chinese company, provided $100,000 to Ministry of National Food Security and Research in order to strengthen its efforts against the desert locust.
Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam appreciated China for assisting Pakistan to control desert locust in the country as an emergency project. China has been assisting Pakistan to control the desert locust in Pakistan as an emergency project. It also provided 300,000 litres of pesticides and 50 sprayer equipments that had worth around $4.94 million. Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China also provided medical equipment to Pakistan to continue activities related to desert locust under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.