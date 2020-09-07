Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said that Pakistan Army was ready like always to thwart nefarious designs of the enemies just like it defeated a much bigger enemy in the 1965 war.

He was addressing an investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to commemorate the Defence and Martyrs Day. He said the day of September 6, 1965 is a proud chapter of the history which has been written by examples of nation’s solidarity, sacrifice and bravery.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the investiture ceremony was held at the GHQ. General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest on the occasion. The COAS conferred military awards to the Army personnel for acts of gallantry during various operations. Families of Shuhada / Ghazis, senior serving military officers / soldiers also attended the ceremony.

The ISPR said that 40 officers were awarded Sitara-I-Imtiaz (Military), 24 officers / soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Bisalat and a soldier was awarded United Nations (UN) Medal. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members. He saluted their spirit of self-sacrifice and assured them that the nation was with them at every step of the life.

The Army Chief congratulated the officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and soldiers who received the awards at the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that the country’s sovereignty, independence, peace and stability are still intact due to the sacrifices, courage and bravery of the soldiers and martyrs.

Paying rich tributes to the families of martyrs, who were present in the ceremony, he assured them that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of their loved ones.

“The martyrs are our heroes. Nations get annihilated when they forget sacrifices of their martyrs. The whole nation is indebted to your patience and sacrifices,” he told the families of the martyrs.

The Army Chief further said that September 6 is observed as a testament of the courage, and commemorates sacrifices rendered by our martyrs of war in 1948, 1965, 1971, Kargil and war against terror. He said that even today the forces were defending the freedom and country by shedding blood.

The Army Chief said that the country’s enemies have been hatching conspiracies to eliminate the ideology, Pakistan is standing upon but, he added, Pakistani forces and the nation have thwarted their every move with the spirit of faith.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it is a great honour for him to command a brave and courageous force like the Pakistan Army. He held that every officer and soldier of the Army represents an Army whose capabilities have been acknowledged worldwide.

He said the nation passed through several difficulties over the years. He said in war against terrorism, thousands got displaced however, he added, Allah Almighty helped the nation. He said Pakistan is for peace while India has always been playing an irresponsible role, especially as it revoked special status of Kashmir. He said by revoking Kashmir’s special status, India has endangered peace of the region. “Kashmir is an internationally-recognised dispute and Pakistan will not accept any unilateral decision on it,” he made it clear. He said Quaid-e-Azam had declared Kashmir Jugular Vein of Pakistan and vowed that the nation would not show any flexibility on the issue.

Towards the end of the speech, the Army Chief cautioned against the fifth generation or hybrid warfare, stating its purpose is to defame the country and the Pakistani forces and spread chaos. “We will surely succeed in winning this war as well with the cooperation of the nation,” he stated.

Wreath laying ceremonies were held at Shahuada monument at the GHQ and at graves and monuments of recipients of the Nishan-e-Haider, the country’s, highest gallantry award.