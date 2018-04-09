Share:

Laila Rubab Jaskani - Pakistan is facing micronutrient deficiency challenge, implications are very high for mother and child health. The National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2011 reveals very high rates of micronutrient deficiencies. The survey indicates that 51% of pregnant women are anaemic and 37% are iron deficient. Whereas 46% have a deficiency in vitamin an and 69% in vitamin D. Pakistan are losing 2-3% of gross domestic product (GDP) growth annually due to malnutrition. The problem repeats itself in children with 62% of under-5 suffering from anaemia and 54% from vitamin A deficiency. Malnutrition is health burden on society, impaired growth of generations and affects economic progress. Fortification is adding vitamins and minerals to food to prevent nutritional deficiencies. Wheat flour is primarily fortified to prevent nutritional anaemia and birth defects of the brain and spine.

Commendable progress has been made in Punjab regarding mandatory fortification of wheat flour and edible oil/ghee under the leadership of Bilal Yaseen, Minister Food, and he seems to be more concerned for taking policy actions around mandatory food fortification regime in Punjab which is good for the wellbeing of generations and society. It is a good time to take action for improving the regulatory monitoring mechanisms and independent legislation on mandatory fortification of wheat flour with iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamin B12 and edible oil/ghee with vitamin A, D for improving nutritional status of children and women. Food fortification is a simple and cost effective way to reduce nutritional deficiencies in children and women in Pakistan.

This World Health Day, 2018 demands more concrete policy actions and wise planning for supporting the mandatory fortification of wheat flour with iron, folic acid, zinc, vitamin B12 and edible oil/ghee with vitamin A, D for improving nutritional status of children and women. Punjab Food Department under the administrative leadership of Mr. Bilal Yaseen, Minister Food should take a lead to link subsidised wheat flour with adequate fortification for ensuring that wheat flour is mandatory being fortified by the wheat flour milling industry and set an example for rest of the provinces. Let's pledge to give importance to food fortification and good nutrition. Healthy Pakistan is a developed Pakistan.

The writer is policy advocacy practitioner