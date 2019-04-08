Share:

MULTAN - Seventeen wheat procurement centres have been made functional across the district while receiving of applications from growers would be started from April 8.

The receiving of applications process would continue till April 17 and after that the distribution process of wheat gunny bags would be started.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue Agha Zaheer Sherazi has been deputed as district focal person in this regard.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, DC Mudassir Riaz Malik said that over 164,000 ton wheat would be procured in Multan district while gunny bags for wheat procurement would be distributed from April 22.

He said that they would complete the wheat procurement with 100 percent transparency following the directions of the Punjab government.

He said the wheat procurement process would continue till the completion of wheat target to provide grower their rights.