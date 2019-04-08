Share:

ISLAMABAD - A US delegation led by General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, Incoming Commander US CENTCOM, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR directorate, geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Pak-India standoff were discussed in the meeting.

Sources said that the US delegation appreciated Pakistan’s role in combating terrorism and supporting Afghan peace process. The COAS apprised the delegation about the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani Armed Forces and civilians for gaining peace in the country.