NAWABSHAH : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday that a drama was staged against Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for his arrest.

While addressing party workers in Nawabshah, Asif Zardari advised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to handle the matter with patience.

The PPP co-chairman bashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said it can only take loans, not run government. The economy is going down and there is no money in the banks, he continued, the dollar price has surged to Rs155.

Mr Zardari maintained that conspiracies have been hatched against the PPP in every era. He claimed that he is not alone as all other political parties are standing with him. The former president alleged that he is being trapped under the garb of law and vowed that he would emerge clean and innocent of all charges.