RAWALPINDI- The District Administration has inaugurated home delivery service and task management system to facilitate the citizens and improve services of ‘E-Khidmat Markaz’.

According to a spokesman, the administration was making efforts to provide modern services to the citizens.

He said that domicile, birth, divorce and marriage certificates would be delivered at the addresses given by the applicants through Pakistan Post. The system was inaugurated by Division Commissioner Joudat Ayaz and Deputy Commissioner Chaudhary Ali Randhawa.

The citizens through task management system will be able to track applications via tracking ID, through ‘E-Kidmat Markaz’ website or by calling on the toll free number 0800-09100. The concept of ‘E-Kidmat Markaz’ was to integrate all such services under one roof from where the citizens could avail easy access to the government services, he added.

The task management system would also help the authorities concerned to evaluate performance of the officers and maintain digital record of the applications, he said. He said that the applicants would receive the documents issued by E-Khidmat Centre at home addresses within shortest possible time frame and the system would help save precious time of the applicants. The applicants will receive a call from E-Kidmat call centre for feedback of the service, he said.