ISLAMABAD-The police have finalised security arrangements around Judicial Complex to thwart any untoward incident during first appearance of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur before accountability court.

As many as 2,000 cops will be deployed to guard the Judicial Complex, sources told The Nation on Sunday.

The sources further said that Islamabad police has been put on high alert while reserve police personnel will be deputed at entry and exit points of the federal capital.

The sources said that ATS commandoes would also be deputed at different sensitive places of the city.

While talking to The Nation on Sunday, DIG Operations Dr Waqaruddin Syed said that no one would be allowed to take the law into his or her hands. We have also solicited services of 200 Rangers personnel to be deputed at the NAB court, while no irrelevant persons would be allowed to enter the court premises, he said.