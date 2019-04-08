Share:

LAHORE - English FA coach Luis Rodriguez will be moving on to Quetta, Lahore and Karachi to select 10 talented players to play alongside the World Soccer Star legends.

World Soccer Stars has taken the initiative of running a national talent hunt programme to feature local players with World Soccer Star legends which will help in uplifting their learning of soccer.

Rodriguez will conduct trials today (Monday) in Quetta, tomorrow (Tuesday) in Lahore and on April 20 in Karachi. The trials will be conducted under the guidance of PFF team as coaches will be provided by the federation, who will assist Rodriguez to scout around for the talented individuals.

The World Soccer Stars is a pulsating showcase football match and AKON concert all under one roof to be held in Karachi on Saturday (April 27) and in Lahore on Sunday (April 28).

Ahmer Kunwar of TSG-World Soccer Stars said: “Our vision hails from top down and bottom up approach to drive appropriate structures across core levels of football in Pakistan. Getting local talent to play with World Soccer Stars is an effort to stimulate their football passion and inspire them to do more.”