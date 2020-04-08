Share:

Rawalpindi-A female doctor and a 70-year-old woman were tested positive for coronavirus in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and on Adiala Road respectively, according to details.

The female doctor identified as Postgraduate Trainee Dr Ayesha was isolated in BBH for medical treatment. However, the old woman namely Anwar Bibi along with five family members were quarantined in their house located at Gulshan Street on Adiala Road.

As many as 77 patients are admitted in Rawalpindi including two new patients from Adiala Road and a doctor from BBH. At present, 106 patients have been detected in Rawalpindi Division including 77 in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, 23 in Jhelum and three in Chakwal, according to official sources.

The high ups of health department and police confirmed detection of COVID-19 cases at BBH and Gulshan Street.

According to details, Dr Ayesha was tested positive for COVID-19 in BBH and isolated by the doctors. She was providing medical treatment to coronavirus patients in Ward Number 16 of BBH, sources said adding that the health authorities have also decided to quarantine other doctors namely Maryam, Wishaw and Aqsa for being in contact with Dr Ayesha. Blood samples of the doctors have also been taken and sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for coronavirus test, they said.

Similarly, Anwar Bibi, 70, was tested positive for coronavirus in her house at Gulshan Street on Adiala Road. A team of health department along with police visited the house and quarantined the old lady along with her five family members besides taking their blood samples.

A heavy contingent of police have also been deputed in the street following orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin to restrict movement of public, said Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) SaddarBairooni SI NadimZafar.

On the other hand, the funeral prayer of ShabnamBibi, a 39-year-old UK returned lady who died of COVID-19 at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, was offered at Nara Matoor, Kahuta, as per the SOPs announced by the government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) AnwaarulHaq paid a visit to Quarantine Centre set up at PirMeher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and reviewed the arrangements made for coronavirus patients.

He also enquired about health of 32 patients and asked the doctors to provide them balanced diet and adequate medical treatment. He advised public to avoid unnecessary travel to prevent coronavirus.