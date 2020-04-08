Share:

NAROWAL - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has demanded resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar over wheat and sugar crisis. In a statement released by Ahsan Iqbal, he said that government tried to make a fool out of public by changing portfolios of ministers. The PML-N leader said that report has been public for more than 48 hours but National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hasn’t taken any action. He also claimed that PM Imran and CM Usman Buzdar are responsible for flour and sugar crisis and they should immediately resign.