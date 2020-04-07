Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man was shot dead by two assailants in WahCantt while a child was sexuallyassaulted by a gang of men in Gujar Khan on Tuesday, according to details. Police registered case against killers and began investigation. Police also took notice of presence of armed land mafia members in a private housing society at Dhamial. According to details, a man namely Tahir, 42, was present in his street at Madina Town, within the limits of Police Station WahCantt, when two gunmen riding on a motorcycle appeared. A gunman opened firing on him and killed him on the spot. The duo managed to escape after committing crime while police rushed to the crime scene on call of locals. The dead body was rushed to hospital for post-mortem. A police officer told the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained and a case was filed against the killers. In Gujar Khan, a gang of men headed by NasirMehmood of Kameeli caught a child and took him in a nearby mosque where they sodomsied him. The rapists fled from scene after condition of child deteriorated. The family of abused child approached Gujar Khan police but no action was taken so far, they said. SDPO Gujar Khan was not available for his comments.

‘Farmers to get all facilities at wheat purchase centres’

ATTOCK - Provincial Minister for Revenue Col Muhammad Anwar Khan has said that farmers will be given all possible facilities at wheat purchase centres as per the orders of Chief Minister Punjab UsmanBuzdar. He said this while chairing a meeting in this context in Attock. The meeting was attended by DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar, ADC Revenue Abdul Majid, District Food Controller HasnatAsif and others. Provincial Minister said that farmers must be given all facilities who bring wheat to these centres. He directed the concerned officers to launch an awareness campaign for the farmers so that the farmers bring their wheat at these purchase centres. Earlier, ADCR Abdul Majid while briefing the minister said that seven wheat purchase centres have been set up at Attock, Faqirabad, Hasanabdal, Fatehjang, Pindigheb, Basal and Chontra and at these centres, 2507 metric ton wheat will be purchased from the farmers at the rate of Rs1400 per 40 kg. Meanwhile,the Provincial Minister Malik Anwar while presiding District Peace Committee meeting said that there was health emergency in the province because of coronavirus and people must cooperate with police and law enforcing agencies to ensure lockdown and implementation of section 144. He emphasised upon religious scholars to especially play their vital role. He asked people to maintain social distancing, not to shake hands, wear masks, utilise hand sanitisers and stay indoors for their own safety.