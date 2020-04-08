Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technol­ogy and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) for financial year-2020-21 at the committee room of the Ministry of IT.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the IT and Telecom related projects.

The meeting approved 11 projects worth Rs. 11515 million. Out of these 11 projects five projects are based in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for providing telecom facilities there.

The projects include President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament; Expansion of broadband servic­es in AJ & K AND GB Phase-II.

Establishment of Optical Fiber Base Communica­tion link between Karachi and Gwadar along Coast­al Highway; Implementation of PECA 2016 and S.R.O 904 (I)/2017 for DIRBS, AJK & GB; Upgradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of OFC in AJ&K and GB.

Upgradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Mi­crowave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Net­work in AJ &K and GB; Protection and upgradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for establishment of cross border connectivity AJ&K and GB; Standard­ization of Call Center Industry; Activation/Addition of Lawful Intention (LI) Functionality/Features in NTC’s Voice Network & Integration/Inter-Operabili­ty with LEA’s Setup; One Patient One ID Federal Govt Hospitals/Dispensaries and Smart Office All Federal Government Organizations/Departments.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Finance Division.