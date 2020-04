Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday administered oath to Syed Fakhar Imam as Federal Minister for National Food Security in a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Previously, Syed Fakhar Imam had also served as Speaker of the National Assembly and had the experience of a member of the Federal Cabinet twice. Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen him for the position of Federal Minister for National Food Security to ensure promotion of small farmers.