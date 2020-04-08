Share:

LAHORE-A number of national hockey players have begun physical training at their homes to maintain the high-level of fitness and remain in good shape for their possible selection for upcoming international hockey events soon after coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Asif Bajwa on Tuesday said: “The players have engaged themselves in physical training on the direction of head coach of the team, former Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid and we are confident that this practice will help them maintain good fitness.”

Bajwa said the PHF had received video recordings of different players of national hockey squads in which they are doing physical training and improving hockey skills through various drills. Some of those who have sent videos of their training sessions include Umer Bhutto, Ali Shan, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Azfar Yaqoob, Rana Waheed and Ammad Shakeel Butt, he said and added it is a positive sign that players are not sitting idle and making good use of their time.

Head coach Kh Junaid said he would be reviewing all the video recordings of the players to assess their physical fitness to chalk out future plan of training. “The PHF is taking measures to develop a culture of fitness among the players and it is a good omen that players are taking keen interest in daily home physical training and trying to achieve fitness level while staying indoors,” he said.

Kh Junaid said that he would send a report on home physical training of the players to PHF PHF, who would forward it to PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. “We are hopeful that such trainings will help the players remain fit and perform well during the upcoming events.”