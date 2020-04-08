Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA)Tuesday released 73,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 110,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.19 feet, which was 86.19 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,300 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1194.15 feet, which was 154.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 37,300, 35,300 and 67,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 24,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 12,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.