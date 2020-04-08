Share:

ISLAMABAD - POWER99 Foundation’s “Broad Class – Listen to Learn” program from Pakistan has been featured in the HundrED Spotlight on Quality Education for All during the coronavirus. HundrED Finland, in collaboration with the OECD, has published its emergency Spotlight report on Quality Education for All during Covid-19 highlighting 30 inspiring, simple & easy to implement education solutions, including POWER99 Foundation’s educational program Broad Class – Listen to Learn “Parhai Caro Na” from Pakistan. The report includes insights from the HundrED research team and perspectives from educators and students on the challenges and opportunities they are facing. POWER99 Foundation, a non-profit organization, has been implementing “Broad Class – Listen to Learn” Interactive Radio Instruction Program for improving literacy and numeracy in primary grades of public schools in ICT, KP, Balochistan and Sindh benefitting more than 200,000 students, heads/teachers, parents/communities and school council members.