ISLAMABAD - Asking the nation to remain patient and steadfast during this “hour of distress,” Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the government was striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, emergency supplies of medical equipment including Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) were dispatched to Quetta on the orders of COAS to help medical staff fight COVID-19 effectively in Balochistan. “Doctors and paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war. Most advance nations/govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as having said on the occasion.

General Bajwa further said that the government was striving hard to acquire and supply the required resources. “In this hour of distress, we must remain patient and steadfast,” the COAS said further.

On Monday, doctors and paramedics had protested in Quetta against the shortage of PPEs vital to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The police used force to disperse the crowd and arrested scores of medical professionals.