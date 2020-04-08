ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik is optimistic that the there will be high-level investigations into the origin of the coronavirus.
Malik said since the world had suffered at the hands of the virus there must be investigations about its origin and unprecedented devastation.
“Since the UN has taken my letter seriously I am optimistic about the investigations by a Commission. We need to find the truth,” the Senator told The Nation yesterday.
The PPP lawmaker urged the government to ensure safety of the people.
Rehman Malik, the Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, thanked UN Secretary-General for acknowledging his letter which he had written to him earlier on April 3, 2020 pleading to constitute a high powered commission to investigate the COVID-19 that whether it is a Manmade or naturally grown.
The acknowledgment was posted on the website of UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and stated: “Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik, wrote a letter to Secretary-General United Nations António Guterres and pleaded him to order the constitution of a high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 is man-made or a naturally-grown virus.”
In response, Senator Malik wrote that the world is interesting to know whether the COVID-19 is a man-made or naturally grown as such investigation will not only cease the fake news but also it will expose the real facts. He pens that this investigation has become more important and needs of the time as the death toll because of COVID-19 increasing day by day worldwide and the hospitals are unable to cater to the growing number of patients.
He said that once again, he expresses his sincere “thanks to you (Secretary-General UN) for your gracious acknowledgment of his said letter. He has hoped that the Secretary-General United Nations may kindly consider the constitution of the UN High Powered Commission to investigate COVID-19 as per his proposed ties