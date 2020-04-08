Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Rehman Ma­lik is optimistic that the there will be high-level investigations into the origin of the coronavirus.

Malik said since the world had suf­fered at the hands of the virus there must be investigations about its origin and unprecedented devastation.

“Since the UN has taken my letter se­riously I am optimistic about the inves­tigations by a Commission. We need to find the truth,” the Senator told The Na­tion yesterday.

The PPP lawmaker urged the govern­ment to ensure safety of the people.

Rehman Malik, the Chairman Sen­ate Standing Committee on Interi­or, thanked UN Secretary-General for acknowledging his letter which he had written to him earlier on April 3, 2020 pleading to constitute a high powered commission to investigate the COVID-19 that whether it is a Man­made or naturally grown.

The acknowledgment was posted on the website of UN Office for the Coordi­nation of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and stated: “Former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik, wrote a letter to Secretary-General United Nations Antó­nio Guterres and pleaded him to or­der the constitution of a high-powered UN Commission on COVID-19 under UN Convention on Biological Weapons, 1975 to discover whether COVID-19 is man-made or a naturally-grown virus.”

In response, Senator Malik wrote that the world is interesting to know whether the COVID-19 is a man-made or naturally grown as such investiga­tion will not only cease the fake news but also it will expose the real facts. He pens that this investigation has become more important and needs of the time as the death toll because of COVID-19 increasing day by day worldwide and the hospitals are unable to cater to the growing number of patients.

He said that once again, he express­es his sincere “thanks to you (Secre­tary-General UN) for your gracious ac­knowledgment of his said letter. He has hoped that the Secretary-General Unit­ed Nations may kindly consider the constitution of the UN High Powered Commission to investigate COVID-19 as per his proposed ties