Rahim yar Khan - A corona positive patient Muhammad Akram 60 resident of Hassan colony who was on a ventilator since last few days died yesterday in Sh Zayed Hospital

According to sources a Liaquatpur resident Sajjad also declared Corona positive yesterday who was shifted to isolation ward in Sh Zayed Hospital and now number of total corona positive persons reached 21 in Rahim Yar khan.

It is further known that Dr Walid Akram, son of the deceased Muhammad Akram, who is posted at Sheikh Zayed Hospital, was also declared Corona positive and has been shifted to isolation ward in sh zayed hospital. Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan.