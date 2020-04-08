Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the troops in the field and directed all commanders to extend maximum assistance in moving critical resources to mitigate the suffering of the people, particularly in far-flung areas of GB, AJK, interior Sindh, and Balochistan.

The COAS made these remarks while chairing the 231st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi. The Corps Commanders joined the conference through video link from their respective headquarters.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the forum reviewed the geo-strategic, regional and national security environment, with particular emphasis on the latest situation arising from COVID-19.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of army troops that have been deployed across Pakistan to assist the civil administration. The conference was also apprised about the functioning of NCOC- established to synergise the national effort for containment of COVID-19.

The forum paid tribute to those on the frontline of this fight, including doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and LEAs, for braving this pandemic. The military top brass also paid tribute to the Kashmiri people who are fighting against the pandemic and struggling for their just cause of self-determination at the same time. “Every citizen counts as we strive to scale this calamity. Being a nation with a vibrant youth and a resilient people ready to share and sacrifice, we will emerge stronger from this challenge, InshaAllah,” the COAS told the conference.