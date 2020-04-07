Share:

ISLAMABAD-Latest drama serial Kashf is penned by Imran Nazeer and directed by the talented Danish Nawaz.

The serial has a stellar cast comprising the industry’s finest artists such as Hira Mani, Junaid Khan, Waseem Abbas, Munza Arif, Hajra Khan, Samina Ahmed, Saleem Mairaj, Saji Uddin, Lubna Aslam, Amir Qureshi, Abeena and others.

The plot of the serial revolves around Kashf, the eldest daughter of Imtiaz, an arrogant and indolent person who dreams of becoming rich without making any efforts.

Kashf, unlike her sisters and father is a realist but she is haunted by lucid visions and nightmares until she realizes that they are not just dreams but the future of people around her.

Word gets out when she saves her friend from marrying a person who has sinister design, and from there the story unfolds into unpredictable turns and twists. To some she is a curse and to others a miracle!