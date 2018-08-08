Share:

LONDON:- Lancashire have signed Afghanistan left-arm wristspinner Zahir Khan for the remainder of the season. Zahir, 19, has an impressive record with both red and white ball, having taken 34 first-class wickets at 13.14, alongside 19 at 22.42 in List A and 15 at 13.53 in T20 cricket. He is yet to make his international debut although he was part of Afghanistan's squad for their inaugural Test against India. He becomes the fourth Afghanistan cricketer to join a county this season following Rashid Khan (Sussex), M Nabi (Leicestershire) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Hampshire).–Agencies