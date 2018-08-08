Share:

ATTOCK - Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has formally approved 34 new degree colleges across Punjab including one in Hasanabdal. Deputy Director Colleges Attock Prof Usman Siddiqui said this while talking to this scribe. He said Government Boys Degree College has formally been approved for Hasanabdal and degree classes will be started from the next month.

He said that admissions to degree classes will be opened in next the two days. He said that the college building has already been built having all facilities. He said that besides, an approval 21 women colleges had been given. While giving details, he said that the boys' degree colleges will be established in Udowali Gujranwala, Arup Gujranwala, Deena in Gujrat, Rukan Malakwal, Dhok Syedan in Rawalpindi, Dhamial in Rawalpindi, Chak 47/MB Khushab, Behal Bhakkar, Lalian Chaniot, Kameer Town Sahiwal, Okanwala Bangla Chicha Watni and others.

He said that the 21 women degree colleges will be established in Ellahabad Kasur, Bucheki Nankana Sahib, Sohdra Town Wazirabad, Dilawar Cheema Wazirabad, Sattrah Daska, Marakiwal Sialkot, Dhamial Rawalpindi, Bhagwal Chakwal, Chak 47MB Khushab, Chak 26 /TDA Bhakkar, Thal Bhakkar, Satiana Bangla Jaranwala, Waryam wala Jhang, Ahmad Pur Sial Jhang, Satellite Town Jhang, Shorkot Cantt, Pir Punja Lalian Chiniot, Karampur Vehari, Latifabad Haroon Abad, Taranda Muhammad Panah Liaqatpur Rahimyar Khan and Vehora DG Khan.