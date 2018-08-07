Share:

SIALKOT-The Irrigation Department announced flood warning and feared medium-level flood here after the rising water-level in the rivers and seasonal Nullahs followed by the ongoing rains in Sialkot region and Indian-Held Kashmir.

The irrigation officials said that the flood warning had also been issued in Sialkot district, saying that there could be a medium-level flood in Rivers Chenab, Jammu and Tavi near Head Marala-Sialkot, Nullahs Aik and Palkhu in Sialkot and Nullah Palkhu near Pasrur-Sialkot

Meanwhile, various district administration teams inspected the protective dykes, banks and spillways of Rivers Chenab, Jammu and Tavi near Head Marala-Sialkot as well as of seasonal Nullah Dek near Pasrur, Nullahs Aik and Palkhu near Sialkot city.

The administration head directed the officials of the Irrigation Department to ensure early strengthening of the protective dykes and banks of the rivers, streams and Nullahs in Sialkot district.

He also directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the flood situation in the rivers and Nullahs. It rained 30mm in Sialkot Cantt and 87.6 mm in Sialkot airport areas, said the District Flood Control Room Sialkot officials.

The sanitation staff of Municipal Corporation has also been put on high alert besides establishing two rain relief camps one each in Sialkot city's congested Allama Iqbal Chowk and Shahabpura Chowk , for ensuring the early draining out of the rainwater from Sialkot city.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu said that the water level receded to 5313 cusecs in Nullah Dek near Pasrur-Sialkot.

He added that the water level was also souring up in rivers Chenab, Jammu and Tavi near Head Marala-Sialkot. He said that the flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district.

He added that the water flow was 90950 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot which has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs while, water flow was 9902 cusecs in River Jammu having total capacity of 30,000 cusecs and 7140 cusecs in River Tavi near Head Marala having capacity of 17,000 cusecs.

3.3m saplings being planted

in G'wala Division

As many as 3.3 million saplings would be planted with the increased community participation during the plantation campaign in Gujranwala Division.

According to senior officials, the district administrations have also formed special teams which would monitor the tree-plantation campaign to be completed with the active cooperation of the local landlords, farmers, chairmen, vice chairmen and secretaries of the union councils.

As many as 0.6 saplings would be planted in Sialkot district, 50,000 in Narowal district, 315,000 in Gujrat district, 210,000 in Mandi Bahaud Din district, 325,000 in Hafizabad district and 1 million saplings would be planted in Gujranwala district in the next two months, the officials added.