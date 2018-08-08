Share:

KARACHI - A police officer among two persons was wounded after he came under attack while returning from a court on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Kala Board when the police officer was returning from the city courts. Police officials said that the incident took place near Kala Board within the limits of Saudabad police station when at least two armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire at the police officer’s car.

The armed assailants however, managed to escape after committing a crime. As a result of firing, police inspector Naeem Ashraf Shaikh and his companion, namely Muhammad Hassan, 55, were wounded, however, a woman who was travelling with them in a car and was a complainant in a case remained unhurt in the attack.

The injured police inspector and his companion, however, immediately taken to the private hospital where doctors termed their condition out of danger. Extra contingent of the law enforcers immediately rushed the site and collected the evidences.

Police officials said that the injured police officer is an investigating officer at the Memon Goth police station, adding that he was investigating a case registered over family dispute.

The officials said that the police officer accompanied by a complainant and another person was returning from a court after hearing when the armed assailants targeted them. Police officials said that apparently, the incident might have linked to a case which was being investigated by an injured officer while nothing could say until the police record their statements.

The case has yet to be registered while further investigation was underway. Inspector general of police Amjad Javed Saleemi took a notice of the incident and a sought a detailed report from DIG East Amir Farooqui and also ordered him to arrest the suspects involved in the incident on immediate basis.

The Anti Car Lifting Cell claimed to have arrested two motorbike lifters in a raid conducted in Bin Qasim area while recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. ACLC police said that the accused persons arrested were identified as Wahaj and Ahad wanted to the police in vehicles snatchings.