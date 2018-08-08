Share:

Islamabad - Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) chief Shah Zain Bugti called on Chairman PTI Imran Khan here on Tuesday and formally announced to support PTI in the election for the office of Prime Minister. The JWP has one seat in the National Assembly.

A statement issued by PTI said that JWP leader met Khan in Bani Gala and formally announced to support PTI in the election for the office of prime minister. Senior PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Zain Bugti apprised chairman PTI about the problems being faced by people of Dera Bugti. Discussion was also held regarding settlement of displaced people of the area, the statement said.

In response, chairman PTI welcomed the JWP leader for paying visit and thanked him for extending support to PTI in the election for PM. Imran Khan resolved to make comprehensive efforts to address the grievances of people of Balochistan.