LAHORE - Mahad and Daniya won the U-16 & above boys and girls events respectively in the Independence Day Tennis Championship 2019 here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

Beside Mahad and Daniya, M Shoaib Khan clinched the U-14 boys title while Abeeha Nadim lifted U-14 girls title. The U-12 boys/girls title went to Hamid Nasir, the U-10 boys/girls title was won by Ali Azeem, Habib Tahir bagged the U-8 boys/girls title while Husnain Danish grabbed the U-6 boys/girls title.

Sports Board Punjab Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away medals and certificates to the winners of different categories. Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), PLTA Vice President Afzal Shareef, JTI Pakistan Head Hamid Niaz and the participants of the championship and their families were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sports Board Punjab Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum has lauded the efforts of PLTA for the promotion of tennis at grassroots level. He said that the PLTA is contributing well towards development of the game and gathered a number of tennis enthusiasts to train and groom under professional coaches, who are future of Pakistan tennis. The SBP vice chairman also assured the PLTA and especially its Secretary Rashid Malik of his all-out support for the flourishment of tennis so that the Punjab Tennis Academy may engage more and more youth in this beautiful game and train, groom and produce tennis champions for the province and the country.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said that the only purpose of the PLTA is to create maximum opportunities for the young tennis players in shape of tennis camps, tournaments and championships to help the association find out the fresh and promising talent.

“There is no dearth of talent in the country but the only need of the hour is to bring our youth to grounds, stadiums and sports complexes, where they may show their potential and skills and through sheer hard work, commitment and devotion, emerge as champion of their game.

“I request Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to help us in establishing maximum number of tennis courts in different cities, where the young talent must be provided free equipment and coaching, and in return, I promise, the country will get tennis champions in great numbers,” Malik concluded.