National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz from outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The vice-president of PML-N has been detained by NAB for failing to appear in sugar mills and money laundering cases.

According to reports, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was arrested outside Kot Lakhpat Jail where she was present to meet her father former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also detained ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousaf Abbas.

Reportedly, Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB has claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

The PML-N leader will be produced before the accountability court on today (Friday) August 9 for remand.

It is to be mentioned here that the bureau had summoned Maryam Nawaz for interrogation in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and money laundering cases but she skipped the appearance due to her meeting scheduled with Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the arrest and slammed the government for “political vengeance”.

Bilawal added that similar cases were taken up against women during Ziaul Haq’s regime.