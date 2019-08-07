Share:

In dealing with the peaceful freedom movement of the people of Kashmir, of the Indian occupied territory, India appears to have lost their pride in their high military traditions and respect for human dignity. The brutalities being committed on the unarmed protestors by an armed might of over half a million Indian troops is shameful. The blatant use of pellet guns and now the cluster bombs, show the ugly face of “Hindutva Ideology,” which permeates the entire socio-political order of the so called Indian democracy.

And now having revoked article 370 and 35A, Modi has decided to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir and establish the Hindu State in the same manner as Trump is handing-over Palestinian land and Jerusalem to the Jews. As a result of Indian machinations and their sinister design to change the status of the state, the emerging geo-political realities suggest that we must take into account the following factors, for taking major policy decisions, to face the emerging challenges:

One: And what is going to happen very soon, is a large influx of Kashmiri refugees, as a result of the war-mongering. It would be a big burden for Pakistan, like the Palestinians in neighbouring countries. Moodi needs space for occupation by Hindus from outside. We have options to counter it.

Two: The Afghan Jihad is close to its successful end, with the ‘last occupation soldier’ leaving Afghanistan – a Taliban demand, the Americans have no option but to accept. Thus the Jihadis in Afghanistan particularly those from IOK and some from other parts of the world, would be released, heading for Kashmir, as it happened in 1989-90, after Soviet withdrawal. It means that, the freedom movement will gradually turn violent. Thus additional two infantry divisions – 30,000 foot soldiers, are being inducted to control the situation, which is likely to deteriorate further after the repeal of article 35A and 370.

Three: These additional troops would also help reinforce the LoC defenses, which have already been taken-over by regular troops. The new military technology weapons and devices provided by Israel and America, have already been tested for their effectiveness, for the last two years. These will be used extensively to establish a reign of terror in the whole of IOK territory.

Four: The added military capability may also be used to launch surgical strike across the LoC, to avenge the shame of 27 February drubbing they got from our Air Force and the Army in response to their failed Balakot surgical strike.

Five: India has decided to ruthlessly crush the Freedom Movement, because they know fully well, if they relent and the freedom movement succeeds, it would encourage a dozen or so other big and small insurgency movements going-on in other parts of India. Thus India will fight tenaciously to retain control over IOK territory.

Six: Modi is also trying to gauge the depth of “New found US-Pakistan love-affair” with promise of mediation on Kashmir and the unprecedented 21xgun salute to the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff, particularly at this point in time, when America wants to build-up India, their Strategic Defense Partner, as the proxy, dominating the region from Central Asia, to South Asia and beyond to the Asia Pacific, something very similar to the status Israel enjoys in the Middle East Region.

Seven: By engaging Pakistan in Kashmir, Pakistan will be prevented from providing whole-hearted support to Iran, as Warsaw Plan implementation has already begun, with Israel mandated, “to contain and curb the military and economic power of Iran.”

Eight: In a desperate bid to settle the Kashmir Issue on its own terms, India with full American support will attempt to fight a decisive war in Kashmir, within the limits of a limited war with Pakistan, as they fought in 1971, to win East Pakistan. They are expecting that Pakistan will make noises at various forums and ultimately would hand over Kashmir to them, as our military rulers did in 1971.

What Pakistan must do is to meet these security challenges in a planned and deliberate manner. They have to evolve the strategies – diplomatic, political, economic and military, merging into one, radiating the will of the Pakistani nation. A few aspects of our military strategy are suggested:

Our real security base is the regional alliance between Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, consolidated and strengthened, into a common bond of a powerful national response:

Iran has shown the resilience of a brave revolutionary nation against four decades of American demonization, sanctions and embargoes and is fully capable of facing the challenges of the obnoxious Warsaw Plan. Iran provides the lead to Pakistan.

Afghans Jihad has defeated the mightiest of the mighty during the last four decades - a feat which goes unparallel in the history of the logic of conflict of the human society. Their grim struggle is a shining example for Pakistan.

Pakistan armed forces form the most important element of our national power, to meet such challenges. Alhamdolillah, our armed forces have stood as the bull-work against India seeking regional hegemony. It is regarded as one of best amongst the top armed forces of the world. They stand ready to the call of duty.

We don’t have to brandish our atomic weapons to fight our war, because, these are not the weapons of war, yet they are great equalizer. In 1998, Pakistan exploded the device and since then nuclear deterrence has remained stable between the two countries. It is the conventional armed forces that would fight our war and win, supported by robust diplomatic, political and economic strategies based on sound policy decisions.

I do not hesitate to say that Pakistan now has to prepare for a full fledged war with India to safeguard its freedom. Such preparations are vital to provide security cover, for application of several options to achieve the purpose of freedom, for the people of Kashmir and also ensure water security to Pakistan – our life-line.