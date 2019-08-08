Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-Provision of justice to justice-seekers and protection of the rights of innocent people to be the priority of the police from now onward and the culture of registration of fake FIRs to be eliminated once and for all.

Newly-posted Bahawalnagar District Police Officer Muhammad Anwar Khetran spelled the priorities while talking to a delegation of Bahawalnagar Press Club members here on Wednesday.

The delegation paid a courtesy visit to the DPO Office to welcome Mr Khetran on his posting in the district. The delegation comprised of PBC chairman Muhammad Shahid Nazar, President Muhammad Ahmad Ch, General Secretary Sohail Khan, Electronic Media Association President Mian Sajjad Haider, Amir Javed Ch, Sh Ghulam Rasool, Malik Maqbool Ahmad, Mudasser Tufail Ch, Rashid Rehmani and Rana Faisal Rehman.

Sharing his view, the DPO stressed the need for eradication of social crimes from society, urging the media-men to extend best cooperation to the police in this regard. He informed that best utilization of resources is being ensured for early dispensation of justice. Talking about negligence on the part of the policemen, Anwar Khetran declared there is no place for work shirkers and negligent cops in the department, adding that capacity of the cops would be made to help them overcome their deficiencies.

He also assured the media-men of cooperation, saying that positive criticism of the media would be welcomed.

On the occasion, the delegation offered best wishes to the DPO and also assured their cooperation for eradication of crime. The delegation also briefed the DPO about the significant and pioneering role of Bahawalnagar Press club (BPC).

Meanwhile, the DPO declared that protection of life, honour and property of the traders is top priority and foolproof measures will be taken to ensure security in markets. He was talking to the members of a traders delegation led by District President Abdul Hameed Siddiqui and General Secretary Sohail Khan. On the occasion, Sohail Khan assured the DPO of traders support for maintaining law and order across the district. He expressed his hope that the DPO would utilise all-out energies a crime-free society.

Anwar Khetran assured them that the police would protect life and property of the common all costs with maximum utilization of resources. On the occasion Dilshad Market President Ch Shafique, Sh Ghulam Rasool, Zafar Bhutta, Malik Akram Shafique, Khushi Muhammad, Sammad Joyia, Malik Nasrullah, Sh Sajid Mehmood and Sh Akhtar Hussain were also present.