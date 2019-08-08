Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday met Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the Kashmir issues. Talking to media persons after the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said they decided that the opposition parties would fully express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren during the ongoing debate on the issue in the joint session of the parliament.

He said the Kashmir issue and other matters would also be discussed in the meeting of the opposition Rahbar Committee, while an all parties conference would also be convened soon. Bilawal Bhutto said important issues, including Kashmir, were discussed in the meeting.