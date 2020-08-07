Share:

ISLAMABAD-Atiqa Odho received a lot of critical and commercial acclamation on portraying the character of Mansora in drama serial Pyar Kay Sadqay. In her recent interview while talking about the most difficult scene Atiqa Odho said: “For me the first romantic sequence with Omair Rana was a bit difficult, because I have known Omair as a friend. It wasn’t like working with Noaman Ijaz and Sajjid Hassan with whom I have done a lot of romantic scenes. So, when I were doing the first scene with Omair I were feeling a little awkward. He was fabulous, he was very natural, and he was very comfortable. I never said this to him. I am saying this to you that I felt a little uncomfortable because I have never seen Omair in this light so it made me a little uncomfortable.”