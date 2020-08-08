Share:

PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz has completed consultations with her father Nawaz Sharif at London, family members and lawyers on the matter of summoning by NAB in 200 acres land case.

She will make formal announcement on Monday that either she will appear before NAB or file her reply through her lawyers.

She will decide about appearing before NAB or otherwise a day before the date of summoning by NAB.

The lawyers told Maryam Nawaz NAB had earlier suspended the notices of summoning Nusrat Shahbaz and other female members of Sharif family. NAB had sought replies and documents through their lawyers instead of summoning female members of Sharif family.

NAB has summoned Maryam Nawaz on August 11 in connection with inquiry into the matter of 200 kanals Raiwind land. She had purchased this land in 2013.

NAB has directed Maryam Nawaz to file details of the land besides bringing with her complete details of tax and duty paid on the purchase of land.