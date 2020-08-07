Share:

ISLAMABAD-Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue have expressed their concerns about the urgency showed by the government for enacting important legislation including ‘The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020’. The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was held yesterday at Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Jamil Ahmed Khan, MNA/acting chairman. The following Legislative Business was taken up on the agenda of the meeting; The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Committee considered The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and recommended that the Bill may be passed by the Assembly. The Committee also discussed The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 clause by clause and made minor amendments in the said Bill. The Director General, Financial Management Unit (FMU) apprised the Committee about the salient features of The Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 required to fulfill the recommendations made by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Committee discussed the Bill clause by clause and made several amendments, however, it was decided that the same will be further discussed on 10th August, 2020.