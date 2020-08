Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Hanif Abbasi on August 17.

As per media reports , the PML-N leader has been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog in a case pertaining to Sports Board Punjab (SBP) corruption.

Furthermore, the anti-graft body has sent a questionnaire to Hanif Abbasi comprising 20 questions.