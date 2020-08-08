Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Revenue Department, Government of Punjab collected revenue worth over Rs 550 million in Bahawalpur on head of stamp duty during last fiscal year. Talking to journalists, Sub-Registrar (City), Rana Nayaab said that during fiscal year 2019-20, registration and transfer of 7,752 properties were made; adding that revenue worth Rs 555,105,789 was collected on head of stamp duty. Narrating to details of last month, he said that revenue worth Rs 14,515,204 was collected on head of stamp duty during last month of July 2020 as saying 658 transfer registration of properties were made last month. He said that the purchaser of a residential plot, house or any other type of property should have to deposit Government fee to bank as well as he or she should have to deposit government fee to bank to get stamp paper. He said that the bank receipt was enclosed with registration documents which later would be verified. Hundreds of transfer and registration of properties were made on daily basis.