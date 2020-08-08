Share:

PESHAWAR - Officials from various departments met at the Malik Saad Police Lines on Friday and decided to nominate their respective focal persons for peace observance of Moharramul Haraam.

The meeting, chaired by SSP Operations Mansoor Aman, was also attended by SP Cantt Hasan Jahangir, SP City Waqar Azeem Kharl, SP rural Waqar Ahmed, SP Headquarter Khankhel Khan, representatives of the Rescue 1122, Wapda, district government, health department and civil society.

The participants discussed the uninterrupted power supply and other facilities during the Muharram days.

Speaking at the meeting, Mansoor Aman said that religious scholars from Sunni and Shia sects were being contacted to ensure sectarian harmony.

The official added that a security plan has been finalised for Muharram to prevent any untoward situation.