KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Friday alleged that the PPP government in Sindh was not interested in solving the problems faced by the residents of Karachi and Hyderabad as it did not receive votes from these major cities of Sindh.

The mayor made the statement while on a visit to different city areas to assess the damage done by monsoon rains to its infrastructure.

Wasim said that the metropolis’ sewerage system does not have the built-in capacity to store such a huge amount of rainfall as witnessed during the current monsoon season.

“Every year nullahs are cleaned and money is spent. I have been saying for four years that cleaning the drains is not a permanent solution. The entire Pakistan is here just to clean three nullahs,” he said.

Accompanied by Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Irshad and other officials, the mayor visited Gizri, Punjab Colony, Karachi Cantonment, II Chandigarh Road, MA Jinnah Road, PIDC and other localities.

Wasim directed the staffers to remain in the field till the rainwater was completely drained out and asked them to utilise all resources to facilitate the citizens.

He also urged chairmen of district municipal corporations (DMCs) to expedite work on the cleanliness of drains so that water did not enter people’s homes. “All DMCs should ensure drainage of water from underpasses in their respective jurisdictions,” he directed.

He directed the concerned officials to give priority to tail-end areas. “The city cannot afford any further delay in relief work as it is raining continuously,” the mayor added.

Wasim also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and avoid going outside unnecessarily during rains. “People could contact Emergency Centre or Citizens Complaints Emergency Centre on 1399 in case of any emergency,” he informed.

The mayor was of the view that the city could witness more rains this year as predicted by the Meteorological Department.

Expressing fear that the drainage process could be slower due to heavy and persistent rains, Wasim requested the people to cooperate with the administration.

“Drains are the only way of draining out the rainwater; therefore it is essential to fix their chocking points,” he said, and urged the district municipal corporations to utilize their past experience and find a mechanism to facilitate the citizens.

He said that rain emergency has been imposed at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s hospitals and the doctors and other staffers were directed to be present round the clock.

He also asked the people living in dilapidated buildings to adopt precautionary measures during rains.

Wasim Akhtar said that more rains were expected for the next few days; that is why all concerned departments should remain in a state of high alert.