ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik yesterday took a serious notice on the matter regarding seizure of an Iranian ship allegedly involved in smuggling oil into Pakistan at Port Qasim, Karachi.

He said that seizure of an Iranian ship smuggling oil is a serious international issue which may bring Pakistan under pressure as the smugglers have not respected the Pakistani law and sanctions on Iran.

The notice issued to Ministry of Interior stated that this ship has been intercepted by the American Watchdog and after necessary formalities they had informed the government of Pakistan for legal action against the importers, exporters and the concerned refinery involved herein.

According to reports, the papers have been changed to make it origin of which has been already detected to be forged and Federal Investigation Agency was asked to investigate. He directed them to “provide a copy of the report of American Watchdog.

Rehman Malik asked the Director General FIA to coordinate with the Collector Customs Karachi to provide full details and briefing to the Committee as to who is responsible and the details of the First Information Report as per the complaint and details of the smuggling / fraud done with the government of Pakistan in case of the said Iranian ship.