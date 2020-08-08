Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench ordered on Friday to place the name of Ali Aakash – formerly Asma Bibi – on exit control list (ECL) and also blocked his computerised national identity card (CNIC). The court also decided to extend non-bailable arrest warrants for Aakash and handed over the other girl, Neha, to Dar-ul-Aman Rawalpindi. These orders were issued by Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz in the case involving the marriage of two girls from Taxila.

Earlier during the hearing, Neha refused to go back to her home and family after which the judge summoned the Dar-ul-Aman in-charge. Neha said she wanted to continue with her education by taking admission for intermediate classes to become a pilot, the judge remarked that it was the court’s responsibility to ensure completion of her studies and provide her with protection. Meanwhile, the court expressed its anger when the police said they could not find Aakash despite conducting raids in multiple areas. In this connection, a detailed report was also submitted before the judge. On the other hand, Justice Chaudhry grilled the lawyer representing Neha for interrupting repeatedly and observed that the NGOs had destroyed the country.

“A judge doesn’t have any religion, sect or clan. A judge has to make decisions according to the state’s constitution,” he remarked and added that he was bound to follow his oath. The latest development came as Aakash had informed the court that he had changed his sex and contracted marriage only after that. Neha too testified that Akaash was her husband. But later the two decided in favour of divorce.

This case came into limelight as Amjad Shah – Neha’s father – moved the Lahore High Court, saying the two girls had tied the knot officially through court marriage by tricking the judge as one of them managed to get the status of a boy using the state apparatus to her advantage. According to the petitioner, Asma married his daughter in a local court after got amended her CNIC fraudulently and changing the name to Aakash. He said the nikah was registered in Ward No 10 of Taxila Cantonment Board, adding that the change in sex was impossible in Pakistan and was against Sharia.

It was mentioned in the petition that his 20-year-old daughter previously studied at a private school where she developed relations with her teacher (Asma) who lived near their house. Later, he added, Neha studied computer science and after getting a degree got a job at the same school. Amjad also mentioned in the petition that he stopped Neha from going to school after it was revealed that the two had a relationship. He claimed that the area police did not take action as he approached them after the marriage episode.