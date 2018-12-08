Share:

PESHAWAR - Abbas Zeb annexes the 39th Chief of the Air Staff National Junior Squash Championship 2018 trophy after defeating Zeeshan Zeb in the Under-19 final here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Air Marshal Asim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, was the chief guest on the occasion. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Alvi, Air Marshal Jawad Khan, DCAS (Admin) PAF Sports Control Committee, Air Vice Marshal Sarfaraz Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Commanding, Base Commander Peshawar Kaiser Janjua, officials, players and a large number of spectators were also present. Both Abbas Zeb and Zeeshan Zeb played well and gave each other a tough fight. Abbas was off to flying start and took the first set by 11-4. After winning the first set, Abbas was so good with his strong length shorts, nick and drops shorts that he grabbed the second set as well by 11-8. In the third set, Abbas took lead but Zeeshan staged a comeback and won the set by 8-11.

Abbas and Zeeshan also played well when the game tally was 2-1 as they rallied to 14-12. Both struggled for a single point and played some excellent game against each other. The set was also tied at 4-4, 5-5, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11 and 12-12, finally Abbas won it 14-12 to clinch the title.

In the Under-17 category, Farhan Hashmi of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) recorded victory against Asad Ullah of PAF in a thrilling four-set battle, as the score was 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 and 11-9. Farhan and Asad played well against each other and received some thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

In the Under-15 category, Muhammad Hamza of PAF defeated Huzaifa Zahid of PAF in another thrilling final. Hamza faced tough resistance against Huzaifa in the 3-0 battle, as the score was 11-9, 11-7 and 11-9. Hamza played well and despite facing tough resistance against Huzaifa but he dominated the final and thus marched into victory 3-0.

In the Under-13 final, Anas Bokhari of Punjab defeated Humam Ahmad of PAF in thrilling five-set battle, with the score of 11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 7-11, and 13-11. In the Under-11 final, Varun Asif of Punjab faced tough resistance against Mobeen of PAF in the 3-1 battle. Varun took 29 minute by marching into victory at 11-8, 11-6, 6-11 and 11-7.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chief of Air Staff said that the PSF in collaboration with PAF has focused on the promotion of squash at grassroots level. “These youngsters are future of Pakistan squash and they would be provided every possible facility to bring the lost glory in the game.”

He also announced cash prize of Rs 500,000 from PAF and a brand new car from PSF to the player, who won the upcoming British Open Juniors and US Open Junior Squash Championships. The CAS Junior Open Squash Championship was played from Dec 3 to 7 with the prize money of Rs 500,000. Over 200 players from across the country, including all national seeded junior players, participated in the event.