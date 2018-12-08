Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, hearing a suo motu notice on children deaths due to malnutrition in Thar, Friday decided to visit the place himself.

He directed Sindh government to make arrangements for his Thar visit on December 12.

He said that newborn babies were dying and people were even deprived of water in Thar. “I am visiting Thar as it lacked basic amenities of life.”

Meanwhile, Advocate General Sindh apprised the court that in compliance with court orders report had been submitted before the Bench.

At this, the Chief Justice said that “I myself look into the matter as I’m visiting Thar and it will be better to hear the case after that.”

“By the time`, you will visit there, conditions will have been improved,” Advocate General Sindh responded.

He further, on Bench query, informed that Grade 1 to 11 employees were being given additional Rs 10,000, Grade 12 to 16, Rs 17,000, Grade 17, Rs 90,000 and Grade 18 and onwards Rs 140,000 for providing services in Thar.

Amicus curiae, Faisal Siddiqui pleaded the Bench that an effective system for accountability and overview was needed in Thar and thus a Judicial Commission should be formed.

He continued, “There is a big issue of bank loans in Thar and people are committing suicide over failure to pay-off debt.”

The representative of the State Bank of Pakistan informed the Bench that they were rescheduling the loans given to farmers.

Subsequently, the Chief Justice remarked that “I am going to Karachi from December 11 to 12, we will make a commission under the chairmanship of a retired SC judge into matter.”

The court then adjourned further hearing of the case.