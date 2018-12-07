Share:

rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Jodat Ayaz lauded young students for their splendid work while visiting an art exhibition at Divisional Public School, Shamsabad here on Friday. The exhibition incorporated different themes including Truck Art in Pakistan, glass painting, textile designing, science models, preserving nature, making best use of reusable materials and many others. Students from all grades participated in the exhibition and displayed their creativity with full zeal and zest.

Commissioner Jodat Ayaz said that such exhibitions are aimed to provide students with an opportunity to enjoy their creativity and engage with their culture. “It is surely a part of an immense picture plan to improve learning outcomes and to provide real benefits for students, schools and local communities,” he said.

He said that whenever provided with an opportunity, our students have proved that they are not less than anyone in terms of abilities and creativity. The only need of the hour is that our teachers should equip themselves with modern teaching techniques and they should focus on polishing creative abilities of students rather than pushing them in grade games by promoting cramming habits. Principal Divisional Public School Malik Muhammad Mushtaq, teachers from senior and junior wing and huge number of students were also present at the event. Malik Muhammad Mushtaq said that the school encourages individual ability of every student and tries their best to guide them. He said that this Arts exhibition is aimed at recognizing artistic achievements of their students.

Through their art, students think critically and creatively. It increases their intelligence quotient; improves literacy, numeracy and attendance. As a token of apperception for their efforts, students were awarded with prizes at the end of the exhibition.