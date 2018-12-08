Share:

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 54 quackery outlets in different cities during the last two days. As per census, the PHC enforcement teams had visited 277 treatment centres, which included 49 in Jhelum, Lahore 46, 30 each in Jhang and Muzaffargarh. Out of the visited centres, 85 illegal outlets had been converted into other businesses. Among the closed ones, 10 were in Jhang, 7 each in Sialkot, Jhelum and Muzaffargarh, Lahore 6 and 5 in Gujranwala. The Punjab Medical Clinic, Ashraf Clinic, Ansar Clinic, Sundar Pharmacy, Excel Lab Collection Centre and Khalid Clinic were closed down in Lahore. –Staff Reporter